‘Unapologetic’ Documentary Subject Bella BAHHS Calls Donald Trump ‘The White Messiah’

*”If your only confrontation with these issues is on the news, then you’re not getting the full story” says director Ashley O’Shay as she opens up about her new documentary “Unapologetic.”

After two Black Chicagoans are killed, millennial organizers challenge an administration complicit in state violence against its residents. Told through the lens of Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionist leaders, “Unapologetic” is a deep look into the movement for Black lives, from the police murder of Rekia Boyd to the election of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

EURweb correspondent Ty Cole caught up with director Ashley O’Shay and rap’tivist Bella BAHHS to discuss the film and how America has affected the lives of Black and brown people.

O’Shay on the opening scene of the documentary:

“That scenes takes you right into the action. This was something that they were doing that year on New Years to bring attention to black people who have experienced police brutality and spread awareness with the “Say Her Name” campaign over that holiday season. Chicago is a pretty segregated city so by intentionally going to these brunch spots on the Northside, which is predominately white, to take up space and confront people who go a whole holiday city and not be aware of what’s happening.”

BAHHS on the state of America:

“Donald Trump is the white Messiah who Jay Edgar Hoover never warned us about. We have this film out now called “Judas and The Black Messiah” telling the story of William O’Neal infiltrating the Black Panther Party, ultimately aiding in the assassinations of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark. Fred Hampton was made out to be the “greatest threat” to the internal security of the United States of America. Donald Trump has just proven to be the greatest threat to the internal security of the United States of America. Fred Hampton was assassinated. Donald Trump was acquitted.”

This timeless documentary is a must see. You can find how to watch “Unapologetic” by visiting unapologeticfilm.com.