Saturday, February 20, 2021
Rush Limbaugh’s Black Friend (Bo Snerdly) Speaks out After Joy Reid Said He was Rush’s ‘Cover’ to Say ‘Outright Racist Stuff’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*As we reported earlier, controversial conservative firebrand Rush Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70 from lung cancer. Limbaugh was, of course, also known for the vicious, nasty racist rhetoric that spewed from his mouth on his daily radio program.

Well, believe it or not, Limbaugh had the undying support of his one black man, his show producer, James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, who got emotional while recalling the life of the late conservative talk radio pioneer.

Golden spoke out about the passing of his longtime boss and friend to Fox News’ Sean Hannity just one day after MSNBC’s Joy Reid blasted him as Limbaugh’s “cover” to do and say “outright racist stuff.”

MORE ON EURWEB: UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

James Bo Snerdly Golden - Sean Hannity - screenshot
James ‘Bo Snerdly’ Golden – Sean Hannity

Golden said that he and the rest of the “Rush Limbaugh Show” family are devastated by Limbaugh’s passing.

“Sean, we can’t wrap our arms around this,” he admitted. “We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts around it that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. And we are so thankful for him. You know, Rush is to me a second-generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics, what Rush did for America. One man changed so many trajectories in this country. When Rush began his career, there were 1,200 radio stations, roughly, doing the talk radio format. Today, there are over 12,000.”

A deeply emotional Golden added: “This man was just an incredible phenomenon, and we love you, Rush. God bless you and thank you, Sean, for having me with you to talk about Rush.”

So, you’re probably wondering what did Joy Reid have to say about about Limbaugh and Golden? Well, Reid said that Golden — Limbaugh’s “black sidekick” — was used as a pawn to shield Limbaugh from appearing to be racist.

During a panel discussion, Reid said that Golden was complicit in effecting racism, and said that he was guilty of “racializing” the former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act by referring to it as “secret reparations.”

“[Limbaugh] used his Black sidekick as a cover to do like that kind of outright racist stuff,” Reid insisted.

So, was she right or was she right?

Fisher Jack

