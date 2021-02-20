Saturday, February 20, 2021
Rapper/Activist Talib Kewli and Wife DJ Eque Headed for Divorce After She Files

Talib Kweli & DJ Eque - Gettyimages-491491228-1024x1024
In happier times: Talib Kweli & DJ Eque – Gettyimages

*If you’re keeping track of this week’s celebrity divorces, know that besides Kim and Kanye, another rapper, Talib Kweli and his wife, DJ Eque, are calling it quits.  We know this because because she’s the one who filed the papers.

For the record, Eque filed docs Friday in L.A. in Los Angeles  She and Talib, who also puts in time as an activist, made it official as man and wife back in May of 2009 at a private mansion in Bel-Air. Some of the guests included Queen Latifah and Questlove.

Even back then Eque and Talib experienced turbulence in their union. TMZ notes that back in December 2010 … Talib and Eque were reportedly kicked out of an NYC club after they got into an ugly fight. At the time, sources for Eque sources say she lost her cool after she saw him in a friendly convo with another female inside the club — and it turned into an all-out brawl, complete with table and glass smashing.

Sounds like Eque has some insecurity issues going o9n. In any event, let’s hope the divorce goes smoother. The couple doesn’t have any minor children together.

Fisher Jack

