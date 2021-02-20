Lance Gross Team Up with TBS to Help HBCU Students ‘Cash Out’ / WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*$25,000 to pay off student loans may sound like a dream right now — Lance Gross, Keshia Knight Pulliam and TBS are partnering to make this dream a reality for three lucky alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the “HBCU Cash Out Contest”

For both actors, they’re HBCU graduates, this initiative is vital. Pulliam graduated from the illustrious Spelman College and Gross attended Howard University, sharing the same alma mater as Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think I made the greatest decision of my life going to an HBCU. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it the exact same way. For me I feel Like HBCU’S are different from a PWI, it’s an extension of the village,” said Gross, the Tyler Perry House of Payne Star.

The HBCU Cash Out Contest comes at such an important time. With many citizens facing financial struggles during the pandemic and student loan payments suspension, it’s the perfect resource for recent HBCU graduates.

“You know we’re in the middle of a pandemic. I just have that understanding of how much of a hindrance student loans can be. I felt like I had a head start of not having student loans,” Gross said.

TBS HBCU Cash Out, is the organization’s first interactive social media contest. The rules are simple, all you have to do is:

Post a 60 second video to Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube. Add the Hashtag: #HBCUCashOutContest and tag TBS Fill out the form on tbshbcucashout.com

Contestants have up until March 8, 2021 to submit for the contest.

— And although Gross lost EURweb HBCU Trivia, he vows to come back stronger for his rematch.

