Friday, February 19, 2021
The 100 Greatest That Never Played in the NBA

By billie1225
100 Greatest Unsung Basketball Heroes that didn't play in the NBA
The 100 Greatest That Never Played In The NBA

*The State of Michigan has 8 players named to the list of the 100 greatest basketball players that never played in the NBA, this shows that Michigan is not just none only for football.

The American Basketball Hall of Fame has released its list of the greatest 100 players that never played in the NBA. The Myth has it that the best basketball players only played in the NBA! That’s what a myth is. It is based on what people THINK! If you’ve ever interviewed or heard an interview with an NBA Player past or present, they will tell you that there were guys that they grew up with that were more talented and even more gifted than they were.

For various reasons they never got to showcase their talent in the NBA, where the world could recognize and appreciate their talent. But those who truly know what constitutes “game” they are quick to point out that unlike those with equal or even superior talent, they simply took advantage of their opportunity and escaped the pitfalls that were part of the streets in which they grew up, thereby seizing the opportunity and support that came their way. Whatever circumstances that were incurred by these plays (i.e. Neighborhood issues potential), these players have built major reputations in the playgrounds, high schools, small colleges, barnstorming teams, USBL, CBA, ABA, Overseas, and in NBA tryout camps.

Most of these “unsung” basketball legends’ tales come largely from word of mouth and this has immortalized them in their cities and in basketball fan’s hearts and minds forever with their amazing skills and play.

100 Basketball Greatest Unsung Basketball Players” Of All Times

Richard “Pee Wee” Kirkland 6’0″ Harlem NY
Al “Gib” Gibson 6’2″ Detroit, MI
Fred “Curly” Neal 6’0″ Greensboro, NC
Ed “Booger” Smith 5’10” Brooklyn, NY
Curtis Jones 6’0″ Detroit, MI
Robert Hall 6’0″ Cleveland, OH
Schea Cotton 6’5″ Inglewood, CA
Tony Scott 6’1″ Warrensville, Hts OH
Brent “BJ” Johnson 6’3″ Harrisonburg, VA
Brandt Moses 6’3″ Philadelphia, PA
Stanley Ruffin 6’4″ Ecorse, MI
Mel Daniels 6’9″ Detroit, MI
Geoff Warren 6’2″ Cleveland, OH
Sammy Hill 6’7″ Midland, PA
Brian “Sad Eye” Watson 6’5″ Philadelphia, PA
Steve “Shotgun” Styles 6’3″ Warrensville Hts, OH
Curt “Trouble” Smith 5’9″ Washington, DC
Adam “Dutzie” Bostick 6’1″ Jeannette, PA
Sherwin “Shake” Durham 5’10” Compton, CA
Freddie Beamon 6’6″ Cleveland, OH
“Jumpin Johnny Kline 6’4” Detroit, MI
Earl “The Goat” Manigault 5’10” New York, NY
Warner Macklin 5’9″ Pittsburgh, PA
Lawrence Bolden 5’10” Cleveland, OH
Sam Robinson 6’0″ Los Angeles, CA
Joe “The Destroyer” Hammond 6’2″ Harlem, NY
Raymond Lewis 6’0″ Chicago, IL
Greg Bell 6’5″ East Cleveland, OH
Ricky Ross 6’7″ Wichita, KS
Billy “The Kid” Harris 6’1″ Chicago, IL
Roy Humphrey 6’4″ Akron, OH
Raymond McCoy 6’4″ Chicago Hts, IL
Demetrius “The Hooks” Mitchell 5’10” Oakland, CA
William “Sonny” Hill 6’0″ Philadelphia, PA
Curtis “Flint” Bloxson 6’3″ Warrensville Hts, OH
Tyrone Crawford 6’1′ East Cleveland, OH
Marques Haynes 6’0″ Sandy Spring, OK
“Jumpin” Jackie Jackson 6’4″ Brooklyn, NY
LaMont “Doc-ShowBoat” Robinson 6’2″ Warrensville Hts, OH Jeannette, PA
Herman “Helicopter” Knowings 6’5″ Harlem, NY
Doug Wrenn 6’8″ Seattle, WA
Jack “Black Jack” Ryan 6’2″ Brooklyn, NY
Sam Clancy 6’6″ Pittsburgh, PA
Arron “Dumiss” Wood 6’6″ Warrensville Hts, OH
Lenny Cooke 6’6″ Atlantic City, NJ
Larry “Bone Collector” Williams 5’11” Pasadena, CA
Tyrone “Alimoe” Evans 6’7″ Harlem, NY
Terrelle Pryor 6’4″ Jeannette, PA
Mike Robinson 5’10” Detroit, MI
Malloy “The Future Nesmith” Monroe 5″10″ Bronx, NY
Mike Richmond 6’8″ Philadelphia, PA
Aparicio Curry 6’6″ Cleveland, OH
Antoine “Thé Judge” Joubert 6’5″ Southwest Detroit, MI
James Evans 6’3″ Warrensville Hts, OH
Tony “Red” Bruin 6’4″ Astoria, NY
Charles “Chan” Chamberlain 6’3″ Jeannette, PA
Nate “The Skate” Barnes 5’7″ East Cleveland, OH
Cortez Brown 6’0″ East Cleveland, OH
Hosea Champine 6’3″ Braddock, PA
Brain Burdine 6’2″ Cleveland Hts OH
Clarence “Eggy” Tillman 6’7″ Philadelphia, PA
Larry Anderson 6’6″ Pittsburgh, PA
Ricky Tunstall 7’0″ Cleveland, OH Altoona, PA
Edgar “Cup Cake” Merchant 6’1″ Detroit, MI
William Jones 5’9″ Washington, DC
Ken “The Mouse” McFadden 6’1″ New York City, NY
“Jumpin” Johnny Kline 6’5″ Detroit, MI
Robert “Bob” McCullough 6’1″ New York, NY
Paul “Pablo” Robertson 5’7″ Harlem, NY
Lamar “Money” Murdane 6’3″ Chicago, IL
“Jumping” Artie Green 6’1″ Bronx, NY
Kareem “Best Kept Secret” Reid 6’0″ Bronx, NY
Ricky Tucker 5’10” Philadelphia, PA
Corey “Homicide” Williams 6’6″ Bronx, NY
Ronnie Hightower 6’6″ Pittsburgh, PA
Roger Brown 6’6″ Brooklyn, NY
Norman “Skip” Dillard 6’1″ Chicago, IL
Landon Turner 6’10” Indianapolis, IN
Ralph Talley 6’1″ Atlantic City, NJ
“Sweet” Lou Dunbar 6’9″ Minden, MS
Billy Varner 6’7″ New Kensington, PA
James “Speedy” Williams 6’1″ New York City, NY
Ollie Johnson 6’7″ Washington, DC
Alvin “Bo” Dukes 5’9″ Inkster, MI
B.B. Flenory 6’1″ New Kensington, PA
Robert “Jeep” Kelly 6’3″ Pittsburgh, PA
Glenn Harrell 6’7″ Warrensville Hts, OH
Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown 6’2″ Savannah, GA
Tony “The Levitator” Martin 6’7″ Chicago, IL
Mark Harris 6’0″ Flint, MI
Nathan “Sonny” Lewis 6’3″ Pittsburgh, PA
Ronnie Fields 6’3″ Chicago, IL
Robert “Hot Sauce” Champion 5″10′ Atlanta, GA
Curtis Golston 6’6″ Garfield Hts, OH
John Chaney 5’10” Philadelphia, PA
Harry “Machine Gun” Kelly 6’7″ Jackson, MS
Larry Harris 6’6″ Lorain, OH
Larry “Gator” Rivers 6’0″ Savannah, GA
Kenny Patterson 6’3″ Forest Hill, NY
Andre Morgan 6’4″ Anderson, IN
From: America Basketball Hall of Fame
Source:  Lamont Robinson – WWW.Basketballhof.org

billie1225

