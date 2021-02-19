Friday, February 19, 2021
Home News
News

Ryan Russell Admits He Felt ‘Selfish’ Coming Out as NFL’s First Openly Bisexual Player

By Ny MaGee
0

Ryan+Russell+Trevor+Project+TrevorLIVE+LA+6M71033p6gfx
Getty

*Ryan Russell, the NFL’s first openly bisexual player, admits he was reluctant to come out publicly and be a “distraction” to his team.

Russell, a free agent, says he felt “selfish” coming out. Speaking with BBC Sport, the 29-year-old said prior to coming out, he decided on keeping his sexuality on the low.

“I was finally in a place where I could provide for my mother, who had sacrificed so much for me,” said Russell, who grew up in Texas. “It felt almost selfish to come out. I th. ought, ‘I don’t want to be a distraction to my team, I don’t want to jeopardize our success on the field, and also my personal success or financial status.”

Russell played briefly with the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills, before he came out as bisexual in 2019 while sidelined with a shoulder injury.

READ MORE: Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams Chop It Up on Oscars, Politics and Wielding Power as Black Women (Watch)

Ryan+Russell+CBeebies+Children+Need+Thumbelina+bzi4DSgHmuDx
Getty

“My whole identity was based around football — and I didn’t know if I’d play again,” he said. “I needed to find happiness — both in who I am and outside of what I do for work. That started me on my journey of self-love and self-acceptance.”

His first sexual encounter with a man occurred while he was attending Purdue University in Indiana.

“In college, I thought, ‘Am I turning gay?’ I know now that you don’t turn gay,” he said.

When he was drafted by the Cowboys in 2015, Russell thought: “Well, if I was turning gay, I need to stop now.”

With no openly gay players in the league, he decided to keep his sexuality secret. 

“I could only think of things to lose. I could never think of things to gain,” he said of his decision to remain in the closet. “Now I realize none of those reasons are worth my own health and wellbeing.”

Russell’s goal now is to become the first openly gay NFL player to feature in a regular-season game. 

“It’s scary, daunting and paralyzing but I’ve got to keep moving forward,” he said. “I want to be the first, but never the last.”

Previous articleApryl Jones Admits She Appeared on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ to Squash Rumors About Omarion’s Sexuality
Next article2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO