Leon Burnette’s DiversCity Stories: A Black History, Culture and Music Travel Show Available Now / WATCH

*Since the beginning of time, storytelling has been an important event in the African and African American communities. Through storytelling, questions are answered, history is s conveyed, lifelong lessons are taught, and perspectives are broadened.

Leon Burnette, known affectionately as Mr. B The Guru, is a Civil Rights and Black Music Historian, Explorer, and Storyteller.

Burnett, also known as “Mr. B,” is the voice of DiversCity Stories and has a strong obsession for Black music, Black history. That’s in addition to an ever- stronger lust to wander into black communities to learn about the development of Black culture in America, a culture that was spurred on by the great black migration before World War 1 and after World War Two.

On each episode of DiversCity Stories (on YouTube), Mr. B provides viewers with an up-close look at the Black struggle for civil rights and personal freedoms of expressions in America.

From Harlem, Detroit, Los Angeles, Memphis, Nashville, Chicago, and all through the Mississippi Delta, Mr. B gives you a front-row view of the black artist, performers, athletes’ entrepreneurs, and businesses birthed and nurtured in America’s black heritage communities.

Insightful and entertaining, DiversCities Stories profiles the Great Migration and the Black artist and performers who changed the world through their music and propelled Black music to the top of everyone’s playlist.

Mr. B is available for interviews, Q&A’s and bylined articles on Civil Rights, Black Music, and Black Culture and to discuss/write on topics including but not limited to:

Diverse Black Storytelling

Why They Sang The

The P Funk Mythology

Villains, Victims, and Heroes of the Civil Rights Movement

The Food That Powered The Movement

The Mississippi Blues and Freedom Trails

The Movements Secret Weapon- The Children

Black Radio And The Civil Right Movement

LEON BURNETTE (aka Mr. B the Guru) is a native of Los Angeles who has also spent over forty-five years working in the entertainment and travel industries. He’s an author, publisher, musicologist, experimental education specialist, certified international tour director, and former worldwide concert tour manager for A-list chart-topping recording artist. During Leon’s career, he has managed over 2,000 concerts, conventions, special events, and group youth and adult tour adventures. One of his most groundbreaking achievements was serving as the event logistics coordinator and specialist for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Games Opening and Closing ceremonies.

He’s also the founder and CEO of two organizations making a significant difference in urban communities—the Media Arts Institute of Alabama and the Media Arts Mentoring Academy

He is deeply passionate about mentoring aspiring visionaries, storytellers, creative and tour professionals. His innovative digital media and travel training programs are designed to give African American students “on the job” real-world experience and technical training through internships with professional entertainment, communications, digital media companies, and travel operators. His dream for these programs is to expose inner-city youth to new opportunities, new careers, new cities, and new cultures worldwide.

Leon is also the Managing Director of TripSchools’ Diversity Project in Travel and Tourism.

In this role, he partners with the top tour operators across the country to take a hard look at how they can increase the hiring and training of minorities in the group travel industry. He conducts online training programs, virtual tours, and Diversity in Storytelling workshops designed to prepare these individuals to get hired, lead engaging tours, and help them start a business in the travel and event planning industry.

He is the author of The Civil Rights Trail Tour Guide handbook for Tour operators and guides that serves as an invaluable resource that offers hundreds of pages of his finest research, logistics, stories, and interesting facts that can bring black heritage and cultural trips to life. He is also the author of the newly released Devotional Book for young adults, The Proverbs Remix.

source: Leon Burnett / [email protected]