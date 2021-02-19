Friday, February 19, 2021
It Begins: Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West: Report

By Fisher Jack
Kim Kardashian - Kanye West - divorcesplit (TMZ composite)
Kim Kardashian – Kanye West

*It’s been talked about for “days,” but now it’s actually, officially happening. Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West after 7 years of marriage, but sources say it’s as amicable as a divorce can be.

Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Kanye is fine with the joint custody arrangement, and we’re told both Kim and Ye are committed to co-parenting together.

There’s a prenup involved and neither party is contesting it. In fact, sources say they are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement.

The docs, filed byattorney Laura Wasser, don’t list a date of separation (it’s listed as to be determined). The date is almost irrelevant because their split has been so well-chronicled in the news and social media.

Fisher Jack

