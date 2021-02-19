Fla. Man Arrsted After Killing Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Uncle

*A Florida man has been arrested after fatally shooting three of his family members, including his grandmother.

Cornelius Whitfield is accused of murdering his uncle, Antonio Maurice Graham, 45; his grandmother, Patricia Ann Whitfield Sharpe, 66; and his great-grandmother, 83-year-old Sallie Hobbs Whitfield. Another relative was also shot but she managed to flee to a neighbors house and call police.

According to the St. Petersburg police, a 2-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not harmed. Police reportedly tore down the front wall of the home to arrest Whitfield, who was wanted on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges from a prior shooting at a local apartment complex earlier this month. WFLA reports that he previously served two sentences in Florida state prison on drug charges.

#stpetepd SWAT arrested Cornelius Cornbread Whitfield. He killed 3 people at a house and injured a 4th today. He is also wanted for a murder and an attempted murder on February 2nd. pic.twitter.com/sklUiOvPa8 — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) February 16, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been started by friends of the family to help cover burial expenses.

“He talked about his family all the time, like all the time,” said Carrie Carty, friend of the victim’s family member Regiss Whitfield.

“For our friend Regiss, it was his mother’s house and it was his mother and grandmother,” Carty said.

“So this is what we can do to help Regiss, the family, and the community,” Carty said of the GoFundMe campaign.

During his first court appearance on Thursday, the judge ordered Whitfield to be held on no bond. Scroll up and check out the video report above.