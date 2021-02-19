Friday, February 19, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Fla. Man Arrsted After Killing Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Uncle

By Ny MaGee
0

*A Florida man has been arrested after fatally shooting three of his family members, including his grandmother.

Cornelius Whitfield is accused of murdering his uncle, Antonio Maurice Graham, 45; his grandmother, Patricia Ann Whitfield Sharpe, 66; and his great-grandmother, 83-year-old Sallie Hobbs Whitfield. Another relative was also shot but she managed to flee to a neighbors house and call police. 

According to the St. Petersburg police, a 2-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the shooting but was not harmed. Police reportedly tore down the front wall of the home to arrest Whitfield, who was wanted on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges from a prior shooting at a local apartment complex earlier this month. WFLA reports that he previously served two sentences in Florida state prison on drug charges. 

READ MORE: WE REMEMBER: Mark Morales/Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys Has Died. He was 52

A GoFundMe page has been started by friends of the family to help cover burial expenses. 

“He talked about his family all the time, like all the time,” said Carrie Carty, friend of the victim’s family member Regiss Whitfield.

“For our friend Regiss, it was his mother’s house and it was his mother and grandmother,” Carty said.

“So this is what we can do to help Regiss, the family, and the community,” Carty said of the GoFundMe campaign. 

During his first court appearance on Thursday, the judge ordered Whitfield to be held on no bond. Scroll up and check out the video report above. 

Previous articleMeek Mill Responds to Outrage Over Leaked Track That Mentions Kobe Bryant, Helicopter
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO