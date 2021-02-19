‘Daily Show’ Breaks Down Kamala Harris’ Other Family: Alpha Kappa Alpha (Watch)

*“One lesson America keeps forgetting: We. Been. Out. Here.”

Sorors of The Divine 9 were featured on “The Daily Show” Thursday to provide insight into this vital part of Vice President Kamala Harris’s background.

Correspondent Dulcé Sloan got up close and virtual with Alicia Calvin and Jasmine Williams from Harris’ sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, and writer/historian Paula Giddings of Delta Sigma Theta, to school uninformed viewers about Black Greek organizations and the impact of Harris’ ascension to the White House.

“I think little Brown girls like myself grew up imagining people in the White House looking like me, but to have a true example, it’s just amazing,” said Williams.

“We have been seeding the soil of this country for so long hoping we’ll see something bloom, but we never knew if it was going to” Giddings said. “We didn’t know if it did if someone would just uproot it. But now, with Vice President Kamala Harris, we see a future that’s embodied. We see the results of all of that work, blood, sweat and tears.”

