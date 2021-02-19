Friday, February 19, 2021
Beyoncé’s Foundation to Provide Financial Relief to Texans Amid Brutal Winter Storm

*Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation, Adidas and Houston’s Bread of Life are joining forces to provide aid to Texans who are still without water or electricity amid winter storms that brought record low temperatures to the state.

Texas residents affected are urged to apply for up to $1,000 in aid via their Disaster Relief Assistance program. People can also donate to Bread of Life, which provides assistance to those in need.

“We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm,” a tweet posted by BeyGOOD said. 

The winter storm in the state has left millions without electricity and heat for several days. Residents are also suffering from a food and water shortage.

Beyoncé's Rapper 'Cousin' (Martell 'Kardone' Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents on Thursday “We are not yet out of this, but we’re closer to this challenge being behind us,” he said. “We will not stop until normalcy is restored to your lives.”

In related news, Beyonce recently rolled out the designs for her new Ivy Park x Adidas capsule line. The recent campaigns feature her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. In a promo clip, Beyoncé and Blue are seen wearing matching ensembles with colorful graphics. 

“My beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles captioned a post of the promo. “Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you’I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue.”

