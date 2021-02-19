Friday, February 19, 2021
2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

By Fisher Jack
Camyrn King - Yvonne Crawford (screenshot)
Camyrn King – Yvonne Crawford (screenshot)

*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year.

On Wednesday (Feb. 17), it was reported that U.S. Marshals apprehended the couple in Indiana, to be extradited back to Atlanta. The two were identified as 20-year-old Camryn King and 22-year-old Yvonne Crawford. The duo were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It’s reported that a 22-year-old victim visited the theater to see a movie with her wife. However, during the movie, she claims that a group behind her was being disturbingly loud, and when she turned around to shush them, they all began arguing. The victim alleges the man pulled out a handgun from the woman’s purse and began firing. Law enforcement officials say one gunshot was heard inside the theater and surveillance video supports. After the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition and was treated for her injuries.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Boosie Badazz Responds to Backlash Over His Criticism of Lori Harvey's 'Body Count'

Ryan Russell Admits He Felt 'Selfish' Coming Out as NFL's First Openly Bisexual Player
Fisher Jack

