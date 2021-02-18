Thursday, February 18, 2021
WE REMEMBER: Mark Morales/Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys Has Died. He was 52

By Fisher Jack
Prince Markie Dee (Getty)
Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales (Getty)

*Sadly, we’ve just learned of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales of the legendary hip hop group, The Fat Boys. He was 52. Unfortunately, there are no specific details regarding Morales’ death, but that hasn’t stopped people on Social Media from paying tribute to him.

At SiriusXM’s “Rock The Bells” channel where he worked as a radio host and DJ, they tweeted their condolences: “The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales earlier today,” the official page tweeted. “That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

ALSO ON EURWEB: Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams Chop It Up on Oscars, Politics and Wielding Power as Black Women (Watch)

On Instagram, Questlove shared an old clip of The Fat Boys on  “Soul Train” and showed love to the guys and their place in hip hop: “Like they were so dope. We just took them for granted. They did dope routines & dance steps, albums went gold & platinum. Did movies & TV & commercials. They explored territories for the first time that today just seems like *yawn* a Tuesday,” he captioned his Instagram post.

He also listed artists who Morales wrote and produced hits for, including Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Coolio, Craig Mack, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, Destiny’s Child and Macy Gray.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

After The Fat Boys, Morales began a solo career and signed with Columbia Records. He released his debut album Free in 1992, which spawned the No. 1 hit single, “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way).” From 2008-2010, the New York native worked as a radio host for 103.5 The Beat WMIB radio in Miami.

Most recently, Morales hosted a radio show on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells, which was founded by LL Cool J. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Morales’ family and friends. Rest in peace

Fisher Jack

