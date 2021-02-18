Thursday, February 18, 2021
Cartoons-Illustrations

OUR ROOTS and Quotable Quotes – Celebrating Black History Month

By Fisher Jack
BHM Quotable quotes - Garvey - Obama - Diana Ross - EURweb*Quotable quotes from a Pan Africanist and from the first Black president of the United States. OUR ROOTS spotlights the only surviving original member of the female singing group…The Supremes

Tayo Fatunla - 2021b
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria in 2020. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”.www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]

 

Fisher Jack

