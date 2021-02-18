Microsoft Partners BCPA to Advance the Movement

*Out of 64,000 Microsoft Partners in the United States, less than 1% are Black-owned. The Black Channel Partner Alliance (BCPA) exists to convert these numbers and lead the transformation by scaling Black-owned technology businesses. As a wealth-building organization committed to accelerating the growth of Black innovators and Black-owned technology businesses, BCPA will be providing mentorship, coaching, and a community to support, and ensure growth.

Join them for BCPA’s “Rise” Launch Event, a virtual celebration commemorating the official launch of the Black Channel Partner Alliance and their inaugural Tech Acceleration Program on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 10am. Learn more about BCPA as an economic and equity empowerment 501(c) nonprofit organization, supported by Microsoft. Hear from their founders, sponsors and supporters about coaching and mentoring, and learn how YOU can be a part of their growing community!

“I’m excited about sharing with all our community partners, allies, and other founders the details of the fantastic program the Black Channel Partner Alliance has designed to accelerate the growth of Black-owned tech companies in the Microsoft ecosystem,” says Frank Valdivieso, Corporate Vice President, Commercial Partner at Microsoft.

For Black-owned technology businesses, Black tech professionals, and business owners, to supporters and investors of nonprofit organizations that serve Black communities this could mean the difference in simply existing and maintaining to scaling and thriving. Understanding that diversity in the IT industry could profit an additional $400 billion in revenue each year, Microsoft is doing its part to contribute to those gains through the Black Channel Partner Alliance and all of its efforts and programs.

Event: BCPA “Rise” Launch Event

Date: Saturday, Feb 20, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual platform provided by Meylah Corp.

Ticket Info: BCPA “Rise” Launch Event Tickets, Sat, Feb 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

About BCPA

About Black Channel Partner Alliance BCPA is a wealth-building organization committed to accelerating the growth of Black innovators and Black-owned technology businesses through mentorship, coaching, and community. Out of 64,000 Microsoft Partners in the United States, less than 1% are Black-owned. BCPA exists to transform these numbers and lead the transformation by scaling Black-owned technology businesses. Learn more at BCPAlliance.com or send an email to [email protected]

Registration: EventBrite.com/e/bcpa-rise-launch-event-tickets-139813005463

Source: Tonya McKenzie – [email protected]