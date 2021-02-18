‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Shawn Clashes with #FelonBae, Repos Her Car [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Shawn and his felon bae Destinie still clashing over what appears to be the end of their relationship. Not willing to simply walk away from his lady love, Shawn makes one final move by repossessing her car.

Destinie calls it “the ballsiest thing he’s ever done.” Watch the moment go down via our exclusive clip above.

If you’re new to this series, Shawn and Destinie were engaged and living together in Las Vegas, but her court date looms over their future plans and Destinie has bucked warrants in the past. Will this couple make it to the altar or will Destinie and Shawn return to visits behind bars?

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Lacey’s Dad Pulls Up On Her Ex John [WATCH]

Elsewhere in this week’s episode… Quaylon faces off with his nemesis, Dmark. A crime trio reunites when Puppy plots revenge on Vince. Brittany is shocked by her mom’s confession. Michael cozies up at Sarah’s, but Emmy objects.

This season on “Life Ater Lockup” the couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison? ​

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?