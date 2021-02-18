Thursday, February 18, 2021
Female Trio Tackles Criminal Injustice and Love in ‘Redeemed’ Streams February 18 on BET+

By Reese Shelton
Keisha Knight Pulliam, (Angela Sylvester) on REDEEMED set
Keisha Knight Pulliam stars in Redeemed on BET

*BET+’s new original film, “Redeemed,” based on Jacqueline D. Moore’s novel, “Serving Justice,” executive produced by Vickie Adams and adapted by screenwriter, Monice Mitchell Simms, will release Thursday, February 18, exclusively on the premier streaming platform.

The film stars Keisha Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show) and TC Stallings (My Brother’s Keeper) and is directed by Ty Manns of Manns Mackie Studios.

Highlighting corruption plaguing America’s criminal justice system, “Redeemed” follows Angela Sylvester (Pulliam), who becomes the youngest female minority judge in her city and finds herself trapped in a ‘Kids for Cash’ prison scam orchestrated by her boss. Fearing her legal career and dream of becoming a federal judge is over, she loses control of her life and career until she returns to her faith and redeems herself of the crimes committed.

MORE ON EURWEB: Woman Who Won $188M Powerball Being Sued By Ex-fiance From Prison

Executive Producer, Vickie Adams, and novelist, Jacqueline D. Moore on REDEEMED set

Adams, a producer and director who has won multiple awards for her Christian short films, is currently developing more feature films focusing on faith, love and forgiveness.

A celebrated author, Moore has written 10 books and has plans to adapt her novel catalogue to the screen. And Simms is an acclaimed author, scripted-podcaster, Producer Guild of America Diversity alumnae and an award-winning screenwriter, director, producer of the Showtime films, “Carmin’s Choice” and “Rain.”  Currently developing and shopping projects, she is represented by Adreana Robbins of the Bohemia Group, attorney Toni Long and the ENTertainment Speakers Bureau.

For more information about “Redeemed,” visit www.bet.com and follow @betplus on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Monice Mitchell Sims working-writer-collage

ABOUT BET+

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. The new ad-free subscription video-on-demand service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. provides users with access to original content including hit series “First Wives Club” from Tracey Oliver, Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” and “Bruh,” Will Packer’s “Bigger,” hit unscripted anthology series, “American Gangster: Trap Queens,” and “The Family Business.”

ABOUT VICKIE ADAMS & VISIONS PRODUCTIONS

Adams’ Vision Productions creates some of the most interesting and inspirational films for the domestic and international television marketplace. The company has won awards for multiple short Christian films, including “Broken Warrior,” “Pure Justice,” ‘Saving Billy,” and “Mental Prison. Adams resides in North Carolina and “Redeemed” is her first produced feature film.

Learn more about Adams and Visions Productions here: https://visionsproductions66.com

ABOUT JACQUELINE D. MOORE & A WORD PUBLISHING

Moore’s A Word Publishing uses the power of her spirit and soul combined with her God-given ability to transform lives with words. Her novels and short stories highlighting domestic violence, bullying, teen suicide and other social topics have won  multiple awards and she is currently in the process of adapting her novel catalogue for the screen.  Moore is a native of Detroit currently living in Las Vegas. “Redeemed” is her first feature film.

Learn more about Moore and A Word Publishing here: http://bit.ly/JacquelineDMoore

ABOUT MONICE MITCHELL SIMMS & FLOWER GIRL PRODUCTIONS

Simms’ Flower Girl Productions is an award-winning film company based in Los Angeles, California. For two decades, the company has produced hours of celebrated content for social media, publishing, audio, television networks and steaming platforms. They also produced the short films, “Carmin’s Choice,” and “Rain,” for Showtime. Simms hails from Detroit and “Redeemed” is her first produced feature film.

Learn more about Simms and Flower Girl Productions here: https://bit.ly/MoniceMitchellSimmsIMDB

Reese Shelton

