*If you ever need a little advice, sometimes all you need to do is ask a friend.

And Vanessa Simmons may just be that friend that you need.

EURweb Correspondent Ty Cole caught up with creator and executive producer Angela Marie Hutchinson of the new Facebook Watch show “Asking For A Friend” where she spoke about amplifying her voice as a storyteller, working with Vanessa Simmons on the show, and playing our version of “Asking For A Friend.”

Hutchinson on amplifying her voice: “It’s so important especially as a black woman to amplify our voices, especially in a way that’s authentic to our own experience because if we don’t, who will?”

Hutchinson on working with Vanesssa Simmons: “Vanessa Simmons is killing it.She is a fabulous host because she’s not your traditional host. She’s definitely very personable and knows how to connect with people. We’re talking about things that are untraditional like toxic relationships, birthing experiences for the black women, and even politics.”

Hutchinson on advice for Halle Berry and her relationship: “When it comes to relationships, you have to be yourself from the beginning. You really have to lay it out and say this is who I am. It’s okay to evolve and change, but be yourself.

You can catch “Asking For A Friend” on Facebook Watch with new episodes released every Thursday!