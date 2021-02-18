Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donald Glover Inks Eight-Figure Deal with Amazon Studios, Announces ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series

*Donald Glover has left his pact with Disney-owned FX and signed a multi-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios. 

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal is said to include a Prime Video channel dedicated to his work, which will see him develop several projects that he will executive produce — such as a potential series called “Hive,” according to the report. The show will center on a “Beyoncé-like” influencer, and Malia Obama has joined the series’ writers room.

THR reports that the new deal will not affect Glover’s award-winning “Atlanta” series over at FX, which has been renewed for two more seasons. Season 3 is slated to premiere later this year.

READ MORE: Rihanna Praises Donald Glover for Being ‘A True Gem to the Culture’

DOnald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Getty

Glover’s Amazon deal comes amid news that he is set to star in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” series for the streamer, opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They will also EP the project, based on the 2005 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The duo played married, rival spies in the original. One thing to note is part of the appeal of the film is that Pitt and Jolie are sexy as hell together. Donald and Phobe…not so much. Do you agree?

The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” TV series is set to debut in 2022.

“Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios in a press release. “We can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and [co-creator] Francesca [Sloane] make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them.”

Meanwhile, THR also notes that Glover’s brother, Stephen Glover—co-creator of “Atlanta,” has also signed an Amazon deal of his own.

