Thursday, February 18, 2021
Demi Lovato Admits She Suffered Multiple Strokes, Brain Damage Due to Drug Use [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Demi Lovato opens up about her battle with drug addiction and mental illness in a new documentary for YouTube set to premiere next month.

YouTube has dropped the trailer for “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” a documentary about her near-fatal 2018 drug overdoss. The singer talked more about the effect of the overdose during the Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision,” she told reporters. “And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

Lovato suffered multiple strokes due to her drug use. 

She continued, “I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again,” she added. “I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side.”

READ MORE: Ballerina Goes Viral for Joyous Reaction to Getting Pointe Shoes That Match Her Skin Tone (Watch)

 

During the panel, EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee noted the artists who have claimed that their drug intake has actually helped fuel their creativity, to which Lovato responded, “So I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately. I think that a lot of artists, when they say “I make better music when I’m in a dark place or when I’m on something” or whatever, I personally don’t relate to that because I feel like the best work that I make is when I’m present and when I am aware of what’s going on in my life,” she explained. 

“That’s when the truth just flows out of me.  I feel like in ways that we have looked up to a lot of icons that have maybe passed from tragic overdoses or they’ve had public struggles, a lot of people think that we have romanticized them,” she continued. “But I think what we’ve actually done is just respected them for being so honest and so vulnerable in telling their truths.  I think that as long as I continue to tell my truth, I’m going to make music that resonates with people. And that’s my purpose,” Lovato said. 

“I’m an artist that cares a lot about her community and my community is the entire planet.  So I’m always striving to help and I think that my work is going to only benefit now that I have learned so much about myself and I am so present today,” she added.

The powerful four-part documentary event, “Dancing With the Devil,” premieres March 23. Check out the trailer above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

