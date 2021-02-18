Boosie Badazz Responds to Backlash Over His Criticism of Lori Harvey’s ‘Body Count’

*After catching heat over his latest comments about the romance between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, Bossie Badazz has responded to the backlash in a new post on Instagram captioned “f*ck yall I said what I said.”

We previously reported… during an appearance on VladTV, the Baton Rouge hip-hop star was asked about Harvey’s “body count,” as she has been linked to Trey Songz, Diddy and his son Justin Combs, rapper Future, Lewis Hamilton, and Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. When Vlad asked Boosie about Harvey’s list of male conquests, Boosie noted that it’s the men that deserve all the praise, not Lori.

“I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this,” the rapper said. “Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her. The last time I went to Diddy’s house, him and Bu was together. They dogs…I know Lori [is] a beautiful woman, but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? … She’s not tied to none of them. What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these hoes? … We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.”

Boosie then called Jordan a “simp” for dating the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey.

“A lot of rappers want her because a lot of big dogs want her on their wish list. You gotta give the bachelors credit. People act like they fallin’, but nobody’s stuck. You only gonna stuck cause once you been ran through like that, you’re only gonna catch a simp, you ain’t gonna catch no street,” Boosie declared. Urban Dictionary defines as simp as “someone who does way too much for a person they like.”

His comments were met with plenty of harsh criticism and Boosie responded by claiming Lori has been “passed around.”

“I wake up to all these Lori Harvey fans on my ass…talkin’ bout’ I’m hating on Lori,” he said in the clip (see above). “Why would I wanna hate on Lori for? I just say y’all got it fucked up saying ‘Let’s go!’ If you sayin’ ‘let’s go’ that means you want your daughter to fuck seven or eight, nine n***as in a couple months…in the industry,” said Boosie, who is a father to eight children with six different women.

“If that’s cool with you, for your daughter doing that…then I can’t say shit,” he continued. “But what’s wrong with y’all motherfuckers is…y’all salute the woman who get passed around, but y’all dog the woman who stick by they n***a when they n***a fuck over. Y’all dog the real bitches who stick by they n***a, but y’all salute the bitches who go from hand to hand. The world fucked up.”

Boosie told Vlad he would never marry “a woman like that,” but wouldn’t mind sleeping with Harvey. “I’m just trying to f*ck…I just want a beautiful good girl,” he said.