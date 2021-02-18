Atlanta Mayor Tells Out-of-Towners to Stay Away From City During All-Star Game

*Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging NBA fans not to descend upon the city for the upcoming All-Star Game.

According to CNN, several NBA players have already made clear that they are hesitant to participate in the big event on March 7. On Tuesday, Bottoms noted her concerns about fans coming to town for events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said there will be “no NBA sanctioned events open to the public” and the city strongly encourages local businesses “not to host events in the city related to this game.”

“Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star Game, but this is not a typical year,” Bottoms said. “We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.”

Earlier this month, LeBron James, who has played in the All-Star Game in 16 of his previous 17 seasons, called the game a “slap in the face” for himself and fellow players.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” the Lakers star told reporters on February 4 (see clip below). “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

James said if he is selected for the game, mentally he won’t be committed.

“We’re still dealing with everything that’s been going on, and we’re going to bring the whole league into one city that’s open? Obviously, the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend,” he said.

Meanwhile. potential All-Star Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics tested positive for COVID-19 in January, and he admitted to reporters on Tuesday that he still is not fully recovered.

“I think it messes with your breathing a little bit,” Tatum said. “I have experienced some games where, I don’t want to say [I was] struggling to breathe, but, you know, you get fatigued a lot quicker than normal. Just running up and down the court a few times, it’s easier to get out of breath or tired a lot faster. I’ve noticed that since I’ve had COVID. It’s just something I’m working on.”

According to reports, the NBA has not officially confirmed whether the All-Star game will be played or if fans can attend.