White Cop Dispatched to Atlanta House Party Goes Viral for Rapping Along to ‘Put On’ (Watch)

*A white Atlanta police officer shocked folks at a house party after he came through the door and started rapping along to the song that was booming through the crib – Jeezy and Kanye West’s “Put On.”

Not sure how long ago this video was taken (no one is wearing masks, and the song is from 2008), but it’s currently going viral after resurfacing Wednesday on Worldstar.com.

There’s no context surrounding the clip, but cops usually end up at a house party because a neighbor has made a noise complaint. Not sure what he said to the crowd before or after the video, but judging from the reaction of the partygoers, he appears to have earned his spot at the cookout either way.

Watch below: