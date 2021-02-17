Trump Takes Aim at ‘Dour, Sullen’ McConnell, Calls Him ‘Unsmiling Political Hack’

*Former President Donald Trump has taken aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a scathing statement issued Tuesday.

Trump’s harsh critique of McConnell comes after the Kentucky Republican voted no on impeaching Trump but held him “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly domestic terror attack on the Capitol on January 6.

“My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him,” Trump said in a statement. “He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly.”

Trump went on to say of McConnell, “His numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country. Likewise, McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.”

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump continued. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

EURweb previously reported, to absolutely no one’s surprise, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on Saturday following a contentious impeachment trial over the deadly Capitol siege.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the January 6 event, which resulted in multiple deaths and sent the political sphere into a tailspin. All 50 Senate Democrats and 7 Republicans voted to convict Trump, while 43 Republicans voted to acquit him.

McConnell penned a Sunday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal defending his decision to acquit Trump.

In his statement, Trump blamed McConnell for Republicans’ loss in controlling the Senate last year.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said. “McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.”

