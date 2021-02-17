Wednesday, February 17, 2021
‘RHOA’ Stars Call for ‘Cut Cameras’ During Wild Night with Male Stripper

By Ny MaGee
*In a sneak peek of Sunday night’s episode of  “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party turns into an erotic wild night when Porsha Williams asks Bolo, the male stripper hired for the event, to join the women for further late-night partying.

He agrees, but only if filming has stopped, Page Six reports.

Kandi Burruss then tells producers, “Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so that we can actually have fun.”

“Yes,” Kenya Moore responds.

When co-star Latoya Ali notes that there are still cameras filming from the ceiling, Burruss replies, “I don’t give a f–k about those cameras.”

“All right, let’s cut on our end,” producers can be heard saying, adding that they are also removing the cast’s mics.

Once the production staff is out of the way, the tryst with Bolo begins.

“[I was] hearing all these noises: sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” a source spilled to Page Six. Another insider claimed that when “she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

The cast members involved with getting it in with Bolo remains unclear, but Bailey was not one of them, according to the report.

Here’s more from B. Scott:

After rumors of the shenanigans began to circulate, lovebscott.com exclusively reported that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam were the two ladies allegedly getting their peaches cobbled by a long dong stripper from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

Bravo decided to show some of the footage corroborating reports that a housewife (or two) got freaky-deaky with a stripper during the girls’ cast trip to Charleston, South Carolina. The video (see below) is shadowy, but you can clearly see one of the ladies with their legs to the moon in the air.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

