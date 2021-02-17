Long Overdue: Quinta Brunson to Write, Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Harrity Elementary’ (Video)

*The hilarious Quinta Brunson is headed to ABC with her own single-camera comedy pilot that will see her play the lead as well as write and executive produce.

The project, titled “Harrity Elementary,” is a workplace comedy about a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. The teachers will rely on each other to make it through the day, and find a way to counteract the school district’s bullsh-t attitude toward educating children.

According to Variety, Brunson scored a pilot production commitment in 2018 alongside Jermaine Fowler and Larry Wilmore for a multi-cam comedy in which she and Fowler were to star. Her recent onscreen credits include “Big Mouth,” “iZombie,” “Lazor Wulf” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Here’s one of the latter’s most popular sketches, “Courtroom Kiki,” where she plays a defense attorney.

Brunson got her start with the Instagram series “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date”…

…before she went on to become a video producer and Development Partner at Buzzfeed Motion Pictures.

Brunson also led her own Facebook Watch series, “Quinta vs. Everything.”

Watch her powerful TedTalk below, where Brunson discusses her role and experience in the entertainment industry as well as the way in which advertisements influence the way we perceive ourselves.