Georgia Substitute Teacher Arrested, Charged After Masturbating in Front of Second Graders [VIDEO]

*Georgia substitute teacher Amelia Ressler has been charged with 19 counts of child molestation after she allegedly filmed herself masturbating in front of a class of elementary school students.

The 30-year-old was arrested on February 5, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release posted to Facebook. Ressler reportedly masturbated in front of her second-graders during school hours, WAGA reported.

“It appears she was masturbating while the classroom was full of kids,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey told the outlet.

“Where she was sitting, it wasn’t like it was a closed desk and [the kids] couldn’t look up and visually see what she was doing at the time,” Hulsey told CBS46.

“We obtained video evidence because she videoed it herself and disseminated it and we were able to get ahold of that evidence,” Husley said.

According to reports, Ressler’s video started by showing the children in the classroom, and then she pointed the camera at the front of her pants. She was arrested and booked into Carroll County jail on 19 counts of child molestation.

“We’re going to work very hard so that justice prevails,” Hulsey told CBS46. She told Fox 5 Atlanta, “It’s one of these things the kids are going through that they shouldn’t. The mental anguish that it’s causing these children and parents, that was our drive behind working this case, getting it down quickly, getting her put in jail as quickly as possible.”

The sheriff’s office added, “We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation.”