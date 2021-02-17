Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News
News

FBI Paid Informant William O’Neal $300 to Betray Black Panthers, Fred Hampton

By Ny MaGee
0

William "Bill" O’Neal, Fred Hampton - via Twitter
William “Bill” O’Neal, Fred Hampton via Twitter

*Director Shaka King’s latest film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” tells the story of the 1969 murder of Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya). The film’s central point is the relationship that develops when FBI informant William “Bill” O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrated the Panthers. He provided information to the FBI that led to Hampton’s murder. He was 21.

When it comes to how O’Neal was recruited by the FBI, King said he heard “multiple stories” that O’Neal walked into a bar, flashed a fake FBI badge, and stole a patron’s car. He agreed to become an informant and infiltrate the Panthers in exchange for immunity.

“I’ve heard multiple stories. That’s one of them,” King said. “I’ve heard multiple stories that corroborate the FBI badge story.”

Reports said William even worked security for Hampton and had keys to Panther headquarters and safe houses, per face 2 Face Africa. He eventually provided the floor plan of Hampton’s apartment which the FBI and local police used to raid and murder Hampton.

“I think he was sorry he did what he did. He thought the FBI was only going to raid the house,” Ben Heard, O’Neal’s uncle, said in 1990.

READ MORE: Director of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Fact-Checks Pivotal Moments from Film

Here’s more from Face 2 Face Africa:

O’Neal hardly spoke of his undercover years but in a 1984 interview with the Tribuneone of his last public interviews, he mentioned that he “thrived” on his work with law enforcement though in the end, he realized he had been ”just a pawn in a very big game.”

His undercover role did leave him “restless, but without remorse,” he said. ”If you ask me if the gains outweigh the loses, I think so.”

”I think if I look back at myself . . . I say, if I had never met Mitchell I would probably be in jail or dead.

”If you ask me if I`m a happy man-I`m not happy; no, I`m not even content.”

So how much was he paid for his work?

“Generally, I was paid, paid in cash, and normal amounts would have ranged from three to five hundred dollars depending on my needs. If I requested a specific amount, I knew that I could get it,” O’Neal said in a 1989 interview.

“But the payments were very infrequent, I mean, Mitchell determined, even Mitchell determined very early on in the game that spending money was the quickest way to blow your cover. Also, I was living in the Panther environment, I was living in a Panther house, which they called a crib, I was eating with them and sleeping with them, and I was with them 24 hours a day, so I had very little need for money, so I was always assured that my money was being held in trust, and that I could draw from it, draw down on it any time I got ready, or any time I had a legitimate need that wouldn’t compromise my security. I suppose at any point if I needed a thousand dollars or two thousand dollars from the FBI, I couldn’t have gotten it.”

The day before his death, O’Neal went to his uncle’s residence in Maywood. According to Heard, O’Neal ”kept going to the washroom,” he recalled. ”He stayed in there for a long time. The last time he came out he tried to go out the window. I pulled him back, but he broke loose and ran toward the expressway.”

“I just had my house shoes and pants on,” Heard said. “I couldn’t run after him like that. I couldn’t have caught him anyway. There was a woman standing in front of the house and she said, ‘Lord, it sounds like somebody got hit on the expressway!’”

Police said, “he ran down the embankment near 5th Avenue, crossed the eastbound lanes, and was struck by a car in the westbound lanes,” where he died.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Previous articleBlack Bay Area Couple Lowballed by Appraiser Until White Friend Poses as Homeowner [WATCH]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: He’s Not As Impaired As He Pretends
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO