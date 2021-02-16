Tessica Brown (Gorilla Glue Girl) Threatens to Sue Blogger, Hires Management Team

*Tessica Brown is threatening to sue a popular blogger for claiming she lied about her ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ saga.

According to TMZ, an attorney repping Tessica’s management team fired off a cease and desist letter to Ashley Germon — who runs the IG and Twitter accounts @gossipofthecity_, — which has close to 610,000 combined followers. Brown wants Germon to stop spreading the claim she lied about spraying the superstrong adhesive in her hair as a replacement for her usual styling product.

Germon even re-posted a 15-minute video from another woman who claimed she sprayed Gorilla Glue in her own hair in an effort to debunk Tessica’s tale.

Tessica’s lawyer, Jeffrey Klein, has warned that Gossip of the City is defaming his client and a lawsuit could be filed if Germon doesn’t back off.

Meanwhile, Germon responded to the cease and desist letter by calling it a fake.

In relayed news, Tessica has teamed up with celebrity management Gitoni which, per New York Post, “provides product placement, marketing, celebrity management and casting for scripted and reality television,” the outlet writes. The company represents influencers such as Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom and Tommy Lee.

Brown has also teamed up with BMB talent agency to handle her marketing and branding efforts on social media, and she has unveiled her merchandise line that includes $28 T-shirts, $50 sweatshirts and $45 sweatpants.

Most recently, Comedian Loni Love said she will be gifting Tessica with a custom wig because she feels sympathy for the 40-year-old mother.

“We know as black women how hard it is, our hair is so important,” Love said. “I’m one of the few black women — me and I think Whoopi Goldberg — [who] actually wear our hair in braids or locks because traditionally it has been known to be unprofessional. But the times are changing,” she said. “So I totally have empathy for Tessica and I want to help.”

Tessica Brown flew to Los Angeles last week to undergo a special procedure by surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng in Beverly Hills. He offered to perform the $12,500 glue removal process for free, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the procedure — check out the clip below.