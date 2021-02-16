SoundsAboutWhite: Charges Dismissed Against ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper

*Criminal charges have been dropped against Amy Cooper, the white woman who made headlines last May for calling police to falsely claim she was being threatened by a Black man in Central Park.

Prosecutors in Manhattan Supreme Court announced Tuesday that the case against Cooper is being dismissed because she completed five “psychoeducation and therapy” sessions that helped her “appreciate that racial identities shape our lives” and that “we cannot use them to harm ourselves or others,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said, per NBC News.

“Ms. Cooper’s therapist reported that it was a moving experience and that Ms. Cooper learned a lot in their sessions together,” the prosecutor added. “Having completed the restorative justice program to our satisfaction, we now move to dismiss.”

Cooper’s case made national headlines when she had a confrontation with bird-watcher Christian Cooper(no relation) over her dog being off-leash dog in Central Park. In her first call to 911, Amy said an “African American man” was threatening her and her dog. In a second call to 911, she alleged Christian “tried to assault” her.

“At no time did the man later identified as Christian Cooper try to assault her,” assistant district attorney Joan Iluzzi said previously during a hearing. “Using the police in a way that was both racially offensive and designed to intimidate is something that can’t be ignored.”

Amy was charged with falsely reporting details about her encounter with Christian.

Illuzi said last year that Amy was prepared to “take responsibility for her actions” through a program designed to “educate her and the community on the harm caused by such actions.”

“This process can be an opportunity for introspection and education,” Illuzi added.

Christian told ABC’s “The View” in May that he accepted Amy’s apology.