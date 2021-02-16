Tuesday, February 16, 2021
No Filter: Draymond Green Goes Off on NBA’s Double Standard, Then Leaves Podium (Watch)

Draymond Green
Draymond Green sounds off on NBA trade double standard after 128-99 victory over Cleveland – Feb. 15, 2021

*Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sat down at the podium for his post-game presser after Monday’s 128-99 victory over Cleveland, took one game question, then steered the interview toward the Cavs’ decision to bench center Andre Drummond before the game, as they look to trade him to another team. It had Green seeing red.

“I would like to talk about something that’s really bothering me. It’s the treatment of players in this league,” he said before launching into a three-minute commentary on the double standard he sees in the NBA when it comes to trades.

“To watch Andre Drummond before the game, sit on the sideline, then go to the back and come out in street clothes, because a team is going to trade him, is bull***,” Green said.

He continued, “At some point as players, we need to be treated with the same respect and have the same rights that the team can have. Because as a player, you are the worst person in the world when you want a different situation. But a team can say they are trading you and that man (Drummond) is to stay in shape, he is to stay professional and if not his career is on the line. At some point, this league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that.”

Watch Green’s full diatribe below:

