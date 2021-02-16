French Actor Yassine Azzouz Shines in Saban Films’ ‘Redemption Day’

*Los Angeles and Paris — French actor and filmmaker Yassine Azzouz (Bruler la Mer, The Disintegration) is on the fast-track. Most recently he can be seen in the new action thriller from Saban Films REDEMPTION DAY alongside Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, Andy Garcia, Bradley Gregg, Martin Donovan, Samy Naceri, Khalil Kharraz, Ernie Hudson, and Robert Knepper.

REDEMPTION DAY was released in select theaters in January and is currently streaming on-demand. It peaked at #2 on iTunes movie charts in the U.S. and Canada and has been steadily ranked in the top 20 on the platform since dropping in January.

Yassine also recently completed post-production on his highly anticipated independent television series GURU. He will be showcasing the project for sales at a number of premiere festivals worldwide in 2021. Written, Created and Directed by Azzouz, GURU has an impressive international stars including Gary Dourdan, Jimmy Jean-Louis (Citation), Farid Elouardi (Transporter 3), Kentaro (Rush Hour 3), Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther) and Azzouz himself. Azzouz completed post production on the project at Cite du Cinema in Paris.

Azzouz is represented by Steven Adams at Alta Global Media.

