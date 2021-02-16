Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Ayesha Curry Responds After Critics Call Her ‘Hypocrite’ Over ‘Sweet July’ Photo

By Ny MaGee
*Ayesha Curry made time to clap back at a critic of the latest issue of her magazine Sweet July, which finds the mom of three posing nude. 

Curry, 31, shared the picture to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “From our @sweetjuly BODY feature. So many natural wellness and skin remedies in this issue! @stephencurry30 got to pick the photo?. Shins and shoulders y’all, shins and shoulders.”

One person responded with, “I thought you and your husband was a Christian couple.”

“Very much so,” Curry, the wife of NBA star Steph Curry, responded.

Another user wrote: “Is this the same person that was telling women to cover up a few years ago?”

“Never did that,” Ayesha fired back. 

READ MORE: Rihanna Raises $115M for Her Lingerie Line Savage X Fenty

Per Yahoo: the commenter was referring to Curry’s tweets from Dec. 5 2015, where she wrote, “Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.”

She later clarified her statement in a follow-up tweet, writing, “Regardless of if you like my “style of clothes” or not (which I don’t care) please do not tear women down and degrade them… Not cool peeps.”

Ayesha had several defenders of her latest Sweet July issue, with Twitter user Posh Spice writing: “I mean, Ayesha Curry was a conservative, religious christian girl, who got married at 21 the childhood sweetheart she met at 14/15 at CHURCH & was a young mum. Ofcourse she was always going to struggle with respectability politics & modesty etc, I don’t get the dragging at all?”

The user added, “She’s clearly had more time since her kids have grown up to also grow & figure out her opinions & identity outside of her husband, kids & religious upbringing. It’s a v normal stage for women of her background. I think it’s unfair to drag her w/o showin compassion for the context.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

