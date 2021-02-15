Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Kamala Harris Could Be Impeached If GOP Retakes House [VIDEO]

*Days after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump following an impeachment trial over the deadly Capitol siege, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has warned that Vice President Kamala Harris could face similar charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claimed Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” that happened on Jan. 6, but noted that he’s “not eligible for conviction.” Graham appeared to co-sign the statement during his appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” He said Democrats have opened “pandora’s box” by pursuing two impeachment trials, and the move may come back to hurt them in the future.

“We’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents,” Graham said.

“If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” Graham explained. “So, we’ve opened Pandora’s box here and I’m sad for the country.”

Last summer, Harris urged her supporters to contribute to a bail fund for Black Lives Matter protesters. Her efforts resulted in the release of several violent convicted individuals.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she wrote.

“I felt the impeachment trial was not only unconstitutional — I condemn what happens on Jan. 6 — but the process they used it to impeach this president was an affront to rule of law,” Graham said during the interview.

“He is the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a witness, without an ability to confront those against him and the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay,” he added.

