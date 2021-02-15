Monday, February 15, 2021
Home News
News

Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Kamala Harris Could Be Impeached If GOP Retakes House [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
1

*Days after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump following an impeachment trial over the deadly Capitol siege, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has warned that Vice President Kamala Harris could face similar charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claimed Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” that happened on Jan. 6, but noted that he’s “not eligible for conviction.” Graham appeared to co-sign the statement during his appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” He said Democrats have opened “pandora’s box” by pursuing two impeachment trials, and the move may come back to hurt them in the future.

“We’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents,” Graham said.

READ MORE: TRUMP ACQUITTED: Senate Couldn’t Reach A 2/3 Majority to Convict Former President

Kamala-Harris1-flag-bgrd-GettyImages-1149301364-1000x667-1

“If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” Graham explained. “So, we’ve opened Pandora’s box here and I’m sad for the country.”

Last summer, Harris urged her supporters to contribute to a bail fund for Black Lives Matter protesters. Her efforts resulted in the release of several violent convicted individuals.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she wrote.

“I felt the impeachment trial was not only unconstitutional — I condemn what happens on Jan. 6 — but the process they used it to impeach this president was an affront to rule of law,” Graham said during the interview. 

“He is the first president to ever be impeached without a lawyer, without a witness, without an ability to confront those against him and the trial record was a complete joke, hearsay upon hearsay,” he added.

Scroll up to watch/hear him tell it via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleFrederick K.C. Price is Gone – Famed Crenshaw Christian Center Founder Dies at 89 from COVID-19
Next articleClaudia Conway, Daughter of Kellyanne Conway, Earns Golden Ticket on ‘American Idol’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO