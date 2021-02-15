Relief Effort from King YAHWEH and The Kingdom of YAHWEH on its Way to Vietnam

*The relationship between the Phuoc Hue Vietnamese Buddhist Temple led by Monk Quang Chon and the Kingdom of YAHWEH continues to flourish as relief efforts press forward to reach Vietnam.

Special thanks to MCR Health located in Palmetto Florida and executives of MCR Health Sr. Director Accreditation & Quality, Monica Serrano Executive Assistant to the President & CEO/ Executive Office Manager and MCR Health Sr. Director Katurah Hayes Accreditation & Quality for their assistance in facilitating the donation of truckloads of much needed medical supplies to aid facilities in need.