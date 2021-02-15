Monday, February 15, 2021
Poduction of Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Film Threatened by Trump Loving Proud Boys

By Fisher Jack
Colin Kaepernick - Jaden Michael - Netflix & Getty composite)
Colin Kaepernick – Jaden Michael – Netflix/Getty composite)

*Surely you’re not too surprised to learn that production on the Colin Kaepernick Netflix film has been threatened and needs to take security precautions against anti-BLM protesters.

Cast and crew working on the project, “Colin in Black and White,” were sent new, stiff measures to protect themselves and set bosses are clearly taking it seriously.

Production sources say they were told the anti-BLM group was planning a protest last Friday at the location shoot. Fortunately, that protest did not materialize, but it caused worry among cast and crew.

Colin-Kaepernick-Jaden-Michael
A teenaged Colin Kaepernick – Actor Jaden Michael

Here’s more via TMZ:

The production — starring Jaden Michael as CK — was notified last week in a memo … “anti-BLM sentiments may protest against the production.” Two production sources tell TMZ Sports there was also an ominous phone call made last week to the production office.

The production sources tell us the anti-BLM group that made the threat was the Proud Boys.

BTW … we’re told Colin was not on set last week.

The production — “Colin in Black and White” — chronicles Kaepernick’s high school years and the racism he confronted. It highlights the events that inspired Colin’s social activism. It’s directed by Ava DuVernay and Colin will narrate the 6-part series.

“Colin in Black and White” is one of the most anticipated Netflix shows this year.

Fisher Jack

