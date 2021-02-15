LAPD Responds to Valentine’s Day Meme Mocking Death of George Floyd

*The LAPD reportedly launched an investigation into a meme that mocked the death of George Floyd and was passed around the department on Valentine’s Day.

The image reportedly included a photo of Floyd, a Black man, with the caption “You take my breath away,” Buzzfeed reports.

Floyd died last May while being detained by the Minneapolis police officers.

The LAPD tweeted a statement on Saturday saying that it is “aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace.”

The meme was allegedly created by an employee of the department.

READ MORE: On ‘Dateline’: Families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake Jr and Eric Garner Speak Out in First Joint Intv.

“A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention,” the LAPD tweeted.

“At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it,” the department said in a follow-up tweet.

“If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that the officer who made the complaint about the meme would be interviewed on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Moore added that “people will find my wrath” if officers are found to have shared the disturbing image.