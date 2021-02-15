Kandi Burruss Reluctantly Addresses Tiny and T.I.’s Sexual Abuse Scandal / WATCH

*You could tell her heart wasn’t in it, but recently “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” show and briefly weighed in on the controversy surrounding her good friends T.I and Tiny Harris.

As we previously reported, the couple faced a range of sexual abuse accusations earlier this month, including trafficking, drugging, and coercing women. Although the duo has denied “in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations,” they’re taking legal action against the accuser who started all of this.

Kandi told Andy that she didn’t want to speak on the situation but went on to share that she believes people are too quick to judge:

“This society has become a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ instead of ‘you’re innocent until proven guilty’ and I do not like that. They’re like family to me,” she said. Kandi added, “I don’t like that, I don’t like when people start rumors on folks. I would like for society to stop be so quick to try to make somebody guilty without really taken the time to really get real evidence or anything.” 👏🏾

