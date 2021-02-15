Jaguars Coach Defended Hiring Strength Coach Accused of Racism (Watch the Angry Reactions)

*New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer sent ripples throughout the sports world last week after defending his initial hiring of Chris Doyle, a former Iowa assistant coach accused of racism, saying Thursday he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.” After backlash and outrage ensued, Doyle resigned from the position two days later.

Iowa agreed to pay strength coach Chris Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June, despite him being among the defendants in a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by 13 Black ex-Iowa students who played football under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. The former players allege that Doyle bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations, but an investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence.

Meyer officially hired Doyle on Thursday as Jacksonville’s director of sports performance — part of his 30-person staff — and said Doyle would assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programs.

“I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position,” Meyer said Thursday. “I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one.”

Meyer said he was confident the addition wouldn’t be an issue with current player or potential free agents.

“I know the person for close to 20 years and I can assure them there will be nothing of any sort in the Jaguar facility,” Meyer said.

Below are some expressions of disappointment toward Meyer for wanting to hire Doyle, including from former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson and former NBA player Jay Williams.

