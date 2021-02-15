Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Today’s Video
COVID-19

Homeless Mail Carrier and Her Family Find Hope Amid the Pandemic (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Carter Family - ABC News
Alisha Carter and her five daughters – ABC News

*Alisha Carter had a number of jobs that all disappeared due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She soon found herself supporting five children as a full-time mail carrier in Prince George’s County, Maryland while living in a homeless shelter.

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips profiles the working mom who is struggling to keep a roof over her family’s head despite having a full time job, an ordeal facing many Americans during the pandemic.

Alisha and her eldest daughter, Martajah Easley, stressed the family’s insistence on keeping their plight a secret from others to avoid any thoughts of pity. They also spoke about how their time in the Sarah’s Hope Family Shelter has made then stronger and brought them closer together.

Carter said: “I always felt like people that had stuff handed to them, they don’t value it. So when you go through a struggle together with your family, it makes you stronger.”

The story has a happy ending. Carter was able to get assistance in moving into a new, permanent home. Leroy Fowlkes director of Sarah’s Hope Family Shelter, explained: “She continued to maintain employment, she followed through with appointments, she got the documentation she needed to get connected to housing, she definitely did her part which shows where she is now.”

Watch below:

Previous articleBlac Chyna Granted Jury Trial Against Kris Jenner, Kardashians in Defamation Case
Next articleJaguars Coach Defended Hiring Strength Coach Accused of Racism (Watch the Angry Reactions)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO