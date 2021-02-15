Monday, February 15, 2021
Frederick K.C. Price is Gone – Famed Crenshaw Christian Center Founder Dies at 89 from COVID-19

By Fisher Jack
*Here’s some sad and shocking news about Frederick K.C. Price, one of Los Angeles’ most prominent religious leaders and founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center. He has died from COVID-19 at the age of 89.

Price, who led services in the landmark FaithDome in South Central Los Angeles for many years, died Friday evening, according to a statement issued by EIF Ministries which is led his son, Fred Price Jr.

“Our Husband, Father and your Apostle has gone to be with the Lord this (Friday) evening,” the post read. “We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a couple of weeks ago. But we are sad. Please allow us some time to process all of this. He fought the good fight of faith and laid hold of eternal life.”

Price and his wife of 67 years, Dr. Betty Price, founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973, first located at 9550 Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood before moving in 1981 to the former Pepperdine University campus on South Vermont Avenue at 79th Street. It’s membership grew from 300 to more than 28,000. On top of that there was an estimated 15 million households watching televised church services every week.

Fred Price and wife
Apostle Frederick KC Price and wife, Dr. Betty Price

The Price family founded the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in 1986, located on the sprawling campus of the Crenshaw Christian Center. The Crenshaw Christian Center served as a coronavirus testing facility and is now a vaccination site.

Price was born in Santa Monica in 1932 and married his wife Betty in 1953.

Both he and Betty tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. Price spent weeks in the hospital.

He is survived by his wife, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Fisher Jack

