Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Dominique Thorne Briefly Talks Disney+ & Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

By Fisher Jack
0
Ironheart comic book.jpg

*Last December during Disney Investor Day presentation, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that newcomer Dominique Thorne had been cast in the role of Riri Williams for Disney+ series Ironheart. A recent grad from Cornell University, Thorne made her film debut in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and will next be seen in producer Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Judas and the Black Messiah.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and designed by Mike Deodato, the character of Ironheart first appeared in Invincible Iron Man issue No. 7 in a cameo appearance before making her full debut in issue No. 9 as a 15-year-old engineering student who lives with her mother and paternal aunt in Chicago following the death of her father before attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a scholarship, as she is a certified genius.

MORE ON EURWEB: Director of Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Calls Rapper a ‘Horrible Human Being’

Dominique Thorne - Ironheart

Working alone, she designs a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man armor using material stolen from campus and begins fighting crime herself, but while trying to prevent the escape of two inmates from the New Mexico State Penitentiary, her suit is damaged and she must return home and continue working on the suit, much to the dismay of her aunt. Original Iron Man, Tony Stark, eventually hears of Williams’ accomplishment and sets off to meet her and, after getting to know her, elects to endorse her decision to become a superheroine.

There’s no date when the series will start production and air, but while promoting Judas and the Black Messiah, Thorne spoke exclusively to BlackFilmandTV.com and briefly commented on the Ironheart series.

I know you can’t say much, but were you always a Marvel fan? And did you know about Ironheart?

Dominique Thorne.jpg

Dominique Thorne: Absolutely. I think my mother might disown me if I didn’t. It’s very much a Marvel household. I did know about Ironheart before I was approached with the role. So it was an awe, inspiring moment to think that I would be chosen to portray this woman and to bring her to the screen in this way. So yeah.

Have you gone back to read the comic books. Marvel fans will expect you to know everything about the character.

Dominique Thorne: I would expect nothing less. I’m looking forward to really doing the deep dive. I’ve definitely run through as many of the comics as I can. I’m so ready to do more.

What goes into saying yes to the projects you want to do, or that come to you?

Dominique_Thorne_016_edit.jpg
Dominique Thorne: For me, at this point, it’s really about the story. That’s what many of us who enter into this profession think. What draws you in is the the ability to tell stories that mean something to people. In high school, the motto was to empathize, to empower, or to educate and so that is what I still abide by today. So hopefully, I’m involved in a story that is doing that. There are real people with real stories and real emotions at the center of it. Even if it’s not my experience or your experience, it allows somebody the opportunity to be changed; the opportunity to have their mind expanded or get educated in a new way. I think that’s one of the most beautiful and powerful things that this form is capable of.
This story originally appeared on BlackFilm&TV.com.
Previous articleKandi Burruss Reluctantly Addresses Tiny and T.I.’s Sexual Abuse Scandal / WATCH
Next articleThe Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Racial Insensitivity is Taught
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO