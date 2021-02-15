Dominique Thorne Briefly Talks Disney+ & Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

*Last December during Disney Investor Day presentation, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige revealed that newcomer Dominique Thorne had been cast in the role of Riri Williams for Disney+ series Ironheart. A recent grad from Cornell University, Thorne made her film debut in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and will next be seen in producer Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Judas and the Black Messiah.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and designed by Mike Deodato, the character of Ironheart first appeared in Invincible Iron Man issue No. 7 in a cameo appearance before making her full debut in issue No. 9 as a 15-year-old engineering student who lives with her mother and paternal aunt in Chicago following the death of her father before attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a scholarship, as she is a certified genius.

Working alone, she designs a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man armor using material stolen from campus and begins fighting crime herself, but while trying to prevent the escape of two inmates from the New Mexico State Penitentiary, her suit is damaged and she must return home and continue working on the suit, much to the dismay of her aunt. Original Iron Man, Tony Stark, eventually hears of Williams’ accomplishment and sets off to meet her and, after getting to know her, elects to endorse her decision to become a superheroine.

There’s no date when the series will start production and air, but while promoting Judas and the Black Messiah, Thorne spoke exclusively to BlackFilmandTV.com and briefly commented on the Ironheart series.

I know you can’t say much, but were you always a Marvel fan? And did you know about Ironheart?