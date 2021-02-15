Director of Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries Calls Rapper a ‘Horrible Human Being’

*The director of an upcoming docuseries on Tekashi 6ix9ine says the rapper is “truly a horrible human being” but also a “social media mastermind.”

In an interview with Page Six, “Supervillain” director Karam Gill said fans of the hip-hop star may be “shocked to realize how hyper calculated” he is.

“Tekashi was someone who never did anything online on accident. Every click, word and action online was designed with care to spark a reaction,” said Gill.

“I never really wanted to explore Tekashi’s story specifically, and actually was hesitant about the project at first because of how he has been such a toxic individual in our culture,” he added. But, “from a wider scope, I realized it’s an extremely important story that shines a light on where we are as a culture. We’re living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals. Tekashi’s story is exactly that — he’s someone who realized the power of having your own platform.”

Gill never met with or spoke with the artist in person to work on the docuseries.

“The interview we have in the film is from unreleased post-prison tapes that our larger production team acquired,” he said.

“To me this project was an opportunity to capture this time in human history,” he added, “a time where we have seen pop culture figures, and even presidents, shape their own realities and manipulate us all through digital media.”

Gill noted that while making the series, “I was surprised to find out how much of a social media mastermind [Tekashi] truly was. His understanding of how human beings operate on these platforms is incredible.”

The director went on to say that “the public and media hates him because he is truly a horrible human being who has done terrible things. And from an overall perspective, he loves to instigate and aggravate which is something that naturally sparks a reaction.”

The three-part “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine” debuts Feb. 21 on Showtime.