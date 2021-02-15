Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Claudia Conway, Daughter of Kellyanne Conway, Earns Golden Ticket on ‘American Idol’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*The 16-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway has earned a golden ticket to Hollywood on “American Idol.”

“I’m very excited. I’m Claudia Conway,” she said during her audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on Sunday during the season 19 premiere. “My parents are high profile political figures.”

Viewers got to see the aspiring singer show off her vocal skills, and the moment brought her supportive father to tears. Check out the audition via the clip above. 

Claudia took to social media on Friday to make it known that she is “not happy w my idol audition,” she captioned a short video. “I was so nervous and sick so im just giving everyone a little heads up ok.”

READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway’s Teen Daughter, Claudia, Auditions for ‘American Idol’ [VIDEO]

Claudia Conway

She later answered questions from fans on Instagram Live about why she got involved with the ABC series. 

“I chose to go out there for myself and make a name out there for myself,” she said.

We previously reported, Claudia has been making headlines recently over her tumultuous relationship with her mother. 

In the various viral videos she has posted online, Claudia captured her mother cursing her out, striking her, and much more. Most recently, she called for her mother to be jailed for sharing an explicit photo of Claudia online.

According to reports, Kellyanne shared a topless photo of her Claudia on Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature. Claudia addressed the incident in TikTok videos that have since been deleted.

“Apparently, that’s real,” she said in one clip. “And so, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”

The incident follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kellyanne.

Previous articleSen. Lindsey Graham Warns Kamala Harris Could Be Impeached If GOP Retakes House [VIDEO]
Next articleKordell Stewart Talks Smear Campaign and ‘RHOA’ on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO