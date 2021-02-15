Claudia Conway, Daughter of Kellyanne Conway, Earns Golden Ticket on ‘American Idol’ [WATCH]

*The 16-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway has earned a golden ticket to Hollywood on “American Idol.”

“I’m very excited. I’m Claudia Conway,” she said during her audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on Sunday during the season 19 premiere. “My parents are high profile political figures.”

Viewers got to see the aspiring singer show off her vocal skills, and the moment brought her supportive father to tears. Check out the audition via the clip above.

Claudia took to social media on Friday to make it known that she is “not happy w my idol audition,” she captioned a short video. “I was so nervous and sick so im just giving everyone a little heads up ok.”

She later answered questions from fans on Instagram Live about why she got involved with the ABC series.

“I chose to go out there for myself and make a name out there for myself,” she said.

We previously reported, Claudia has been making headlines recently over her tumultuous relationship with her mother.

In the various viral videos she has posted online, Claudia captured her mother cursing her out, striking her, and much more. Most recently, she called for her mother to be jailed for sharing an explicit photo of Claudia online.

According to reports, Kellyanne shared a topless photo of her Claudia on Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature. Claudia addressed the incident in TikTok videos that have since been deleted.

“Apparently, that’s real,” she said in one clip. “And so, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”

The incident follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home after allegations of physical and verbal abuse against Kellyanne.