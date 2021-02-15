Monday, February 15, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Former Athlete Spreading HIV

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This former A list athlete crashed and burned here in the US. He got new life overseas and made a huge name for himself there. He is beloved there. The thing is though, women who had sex with him while he was there, and they number nearly 100, would not be as kind in their words about him. The former athlete knew he was HIV+ when he had sex with all those women but chose not to tell them because he just didn’t care. He didn’t use protection with any of them and when one or two tried to confront him, he used the police he had as bodyguards, threaten to haul the women or their families to jail.

Can you guess the former A list athlete?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

