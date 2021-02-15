Monday, February 15, 2021
Home News Legal
Legal

Blac Chyna Granted Jury Trial Against Kris Jenner, Kardashians in Defamation Case

By Ny MaGee
0

Blac Chyna

*Blac Chyna has been granted a jury trial in her defamation case against Kris Jenner and the Kardashians

A California appeals court determined that the former stripper (born Angela Renée White) had “substantial evidence” supporting her claims against the reality TV stars, according to Page Six

We previously reported, the lawsuit relates to the E! TV series Chyna had with her ex/baby daddy Rob Kardashian. The series, “Rob & Chyna,” premiered in 2016 and was canceled after only one season. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna claims Kim Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner and Rob sabotaged the reality show by accusing her of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations.

Chyna claims the Kardashians interfered with the shooting of “Rob & Chyna” to the point that E! pulled the plug, claiming production was impossible. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says the network, the production company and the stars of the show — herself and Rob — were all set to film a second season. But the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Gets Out of $2M Defamation Suit Filed by Ex (Pilot Jones)

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

E! sources previously said the couple split at the beginning of the show’s first season, so a second was doubtful from the beginning.

Furthermore, sources connected to the network told TMZ they have documentation showing the reason the show was not picked up was because Chyna was making it impossible. She refused to be in the same room as Rob, making the filming of a second season impossible.

Page Six reported that three appellate judges found that Chyna submitted “substantial evidence” which support her claim that Kris Jenner “lied” about Chyna beating “the s— out of Rob’s face,” then using that accusation to get the show canceled.

“Chyna also proved that, although Kris Jenner was the ringleader for the plot to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each separately defamed and intentionally interfered with Chyna’s contract for Season 2 – so all three daughters face a trial by jury for their illegal conduct against Chyna,” Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s lawyer, told Page Six. 

The jury trial is set for November 29. Chyna is seeking “millions of dollars” in damages, according to the report. 

Previous articleChris Harrison ‘Stepping Aside’ from The Bachelor After Racial Controversy (Watch)
Next articleHomeless Mail Carrier and Her Family Find Hope Amid the Pandemic (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO