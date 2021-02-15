Blac Chyna Granted Jury Trial Against Kris Jenner, Kardashians in Defamation Case

*Blac Chyna has been granted a jury trial in her defamation case against Kris Jenner and the Kardashians.

A California appeals court determined that the former stripper (born Angela Renée White) had “substantial evidence” supporting her claims against the reality TV stars, according to Page Six.

We previously reported, the lawsuit relates to the E! TV series Chyna had with her ex/baby daddy Rob Kardashian. The series, “Rob & Chyna,” premiered in 2016 and was canceled after only one season. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna claims Kim Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner and Rob sabotaged the reality show by accusing her of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations.

Chyna claims the Kardashians interfered with the shooting of “Rob & Chyna” to the point that E! pulled the plug, claiming production was impossible. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says the network, the production company and the stars of the show — herself and Rob — were all set to film a second season. But the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

E! sources previously said the couple split at the beginning of the show’s first season, so a second was doubtful from the beginning.

Furthermore, sources connected to the network told TMZ they have documentation showing the reason the show was not picked up was because Chyna was making it impossible. She refused to be in the same room as Rob, making the filming of a second season impossible.

Page Six reported that three appellate judges found that Chyna submitted “substantial evidence” which support her claim that Kris Jenner “lied” about Chyna beating “the s— out of Rob’s face,” then using that accusation to get the show canceled.

“Chyna also proved that, although Kris Jenner was the ringleader for the plot to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each separately defamed and intentionally interfered with Chyna’s contract for Season 2 – so all three daughters face a trial by jury for their illegal conduct against Chyna,” Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s lawyer, told Page Six.

The jury trial is set for November 29. Chyna is seeking “millions of dollars” in damages, according to the report.