Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be completed by 2023 and will travel 2.5 miles per track at a speed of 155 miles per hour. According to CNN, the three-minute ride will also break the record of the world’s tallest free-standing rollercoaster structure and its cars will hold 20 passengers.

Riders will experience the thrill of diving over a vertical cliff into a 160-meter-deep valley (525 feet) thanks to the use of magnetic motor acceleration (LSM technology), and “achieve unprecedented speeds of 250-plus km/h” — about 155 miles per hour.

“The Falcon’s Flight will also be the world’s tallest free-standing coaster structure, featuring a parabolic airtime hill allowing a weightlessness airtime experience,” says the release.

It will take up to 20 passengers on a three-minute long ride that and offers panoramic views of Six Flags Qiddiya. If the video rendering produced by Qiddiya is an accurate depiction of what guests will experience, this one’s only for true thrill seekers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Watch this dramatic video for more.

