Robert Maraj (Nicki Minaj’s Father) Dead At 64 from Hit-and-Run Driver in NY

*We’ve got unfortunate news about the father of Nicki Minaj. According to a report from TMZ, Robert Maraj, is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run accident. He was 64

Nassau County, New York police officials tell the site that Maraj was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening (02-12-21) around 6 PM ET, when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The vehicle then fled the scene without anyone getting a meaningful description of the driver.

Robert Maraj was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed over the weekend. The Homicide Squad is investigating the case and asking for the public’s help in identifying the responsible party. There was not a decent description of the suspect vehicle provided.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj — Rick Maraj (@HomoMrs) February 14, 2021



Nicki hasn’t spoken on her dad’s death yet. There are shots of them together embracing over the years, so they obviously had a decent relationship and saw each other from time to time. It’s unclear what Nicki’s relationship with her dad was currently.

A rep for Nicki confirmed her dad’s death, but did not have further comment at this time.

Robert Maraj was only 64 years of age.

RIP