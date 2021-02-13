Saturday, February 13, 2021
The Academy Celebrates Global Movie Day – Today February 13

By Fisher Jack
Global Movie Day

*WHAT: Global Movie Day was established by the Academy as a day for film fans around the world to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers across social media, serving as a reminder of the power of film. People throughout the world are encouraged to participate by sharing photos and videos on their social media platforms and using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay. Global Movie Day is commemorated annually on the second Saturday of February. More information about Global Movie Day can be found here, and you can access the Academy’s social media toolkit here.

WHO: Exclusive content from Oscars® producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh as well as Awkwafina, Yalitza Aparicio, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eugenio Derbez, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Eva Longoria, Anthony Mackie, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson and Cathy Yan.

Exclusive Academy archived content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi.

WHEN/WHERE:
Saturday, February 13 
Available now on the Global Movie Day YouTube Playlist
*This playlist will be updated throughout the day with exclusive content.

CONTACT:
Michael Santana, [email protected]

ABOUT THE ACADEMY
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

www.oscars.org
Fisher Jack

