RAZ B Speaks Exclusively About #MeToo and Allegations Against Producer Chris Stokes / WATCH

*On this weekend’s Central Ave, B2K star Raz B talks exclusively to Julissa Bermudez about #MeToo and finally recognizing his years-long allegations against producer Chris Stokes.

“I’m here to vindicate myself because I’m not going to allow for my voice to be silent,” says Raz B. “You’re not going to bully me…and really for me, it’s about me standing up for myself.”

Central Ave is the nationally syndicated entertainment and pop culture magazine series from record-breaking producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip). The provocative, socially conscious and diverse Atlanta-based series features the first two women of color to host an entertainment news magazine show: veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. Central Ave, from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Packer, debuts two new episodes every weekend (check local listings).

Balancing timely topics with entertainment-driven segments, the show examines topics including the power of celebrity protests, OJ: 25 years later, whitewashing in voiceover animation, Tyra Banks’ empire, COVID’s impact on Hollywood and Kim Kardashian’s mission around controversial murders. It also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, along with Kennedy-Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulahi and Zack Greenburg.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”

